BCE Inc. reported a swell of wireless subscribers in the fourth quarter, but a dip in revenue at its land-line division and a lower-than-expected forecast for 2017 dragged the company’s shares down Thursday.

The Montreal-based telco said Thursday that it added 112,000 new contract-wireless customers in the period, outpacing both analyst expectations and the 93,000 rival Rogers Communications Inc. reported last week. Telus Corp., Canada’s third national carrier, reports next week.

BCE chief executive officer George Cope said it was an “extremely competitive” quarter for the wireless market that included significant promotions, which drive acquisition and retention costs higher. But that was offset by continued growth in data usage and “pricing discipline,” meaning the company avoided lowering prices.

BCE, Canada’s largest communications provider, said its revenue across all its businesses was up 1.8 per cent to $5.7-billion; it raised its annual dividend by 5.1 per cent to $2.87 a common share.

But while the company’s financial results were largely in line with expectations, on an adjusted basis it reported earnings of 76 cents a share, slightly below forecasts of 78 cents. Its stock fell 95 cents to close at $57.44.

BCE also announced financial targets for 2017, stating it expects revenue to grow between 1 per cent and 2 per cent and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBTIDA) to increase by 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent. Analysts noted those targets are a bit lower than expected.

“BCE rarely disappoints on a quarter, and so went the fourth-quarter 2016 results,” said Macquarie Capital Markets analyst Greg MacDonald. “However, the signs of maturity are certainly evident in the 2017 guidance and this will support a growing investor concern on growth sustainability.”

The company’s guidance doesn’t factor in the potential impact of its $3.1-billion deal to acquire Manitoba Telecom Services Inc., which still requires approvals from the Federal Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development as well as the Competition Bureau.

BCE had previously targeted “early 2017” to close the transaction but Mr. Cope said Thursday that he now expects it will close by the end of the first quarter, adding, “it is our belief we will get those regulatory approvals.”

The company’s wireless division posted sales of $1.9-billion, up 6.4 per cent, as average revenue per user (ARPU) was up 4.7 per cent year over year to $66.69.

In contrast to its strong wireless results, BCE reported more pressure at its land-line division, where revenue was down 0.8 per cent to $3.1-billion. It said that was due in part to lower wholesale rates set by the federal regulator in the fall and reduced spending by business customers amid a challenging economic climate.

BCE still saw gains in residential services as it continued to attract new Internet protocol television (IPTV) customers – albeit at a slower pace than in years past – and broadband data use increased.

The Bell Media division reported higher sales of $845-million, up 3.6 per cent on the strength of its expansion of The Movie Network (for which it now owns the national rights) and growth in its CraveTV streaming service.

On an unadjusted basis, BCE’s fourth-quarter profit jumped by 32.5 per cent to $657-million in part as a result of lower restructuring costs. In the final quarter of 2015, the company incurred $120-million in expenses related to a round of job cuts, including 380 at Bell Media.

Last year, the company attributed those job cuts in part to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s new “pick and pay” rules that ushered in “skinny basic” cable packages.

BCE continues to take steps to rein in costs at its media business and earlier this week Bell Media announced layoffs at more than two dozen locations across the country. It again attributed those cuts in part to new CRTC rules, in this case a change that will bar the company from substituting Canadian ads over U.S. ones, as it has done in the past, during this weekend’s Super Bowl (Bell can still air Canadian ads on its own networks but cannot substitute them into the U.S. feed on Fox).

