Federal authorities have approved BCE Inc.’s $3.1-billion deal to acquire Manitoba Telecom Services Inc., one of the country’s last remaining regional telephone operators.

As part of the approval process, BCE agreed to divest wireless airwaves and subscribers to Xplornet Communications Inc., enabling the rural Internet provider to start selling mobile services in Manitoba.

This means the province will continue to have four wireless operators, although Xplornet has not previously sold cellular services.

The Competition Bureau said Wednesday that it consented to the deal on the condition that BCE sell six retail stores, 24,700 wireless subscribers and a swath of spectrum to Xplornet.

That’s in addition to a separate side deal that BCE struck last year with Telus to assign 140,000, or about one-third, of BCE’s new MTS postpaid cellular subscribers to Telus. BCE said Wednesday that deal with Telus is worth $300-million.

BCE said in a statement that the federal department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) has also approved the deal and the transaction will close on March 17.

“The Bureau determined that the removal of MTS would likely result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition for retail wireless services in Manitoba. This would likely lead to higher prices and fewer options for Manitobans,” the bureau said in a statement. “The consent agreement, including Bell’s commitment to complete its transaction with TELUS, addresses the Commissioner’s concerns related to the transaction.”

The companies announced the deal, which they valued at $3.9-billion in total including BCE’s assumption of MTS’s debt, on May 2 last year.

MTS shareholders voted to approve the merger, which will see each receive either $40 in cash or 0.6756 of a BCE common share, in June and the companies also won court approval of a plan of arrangement that month.

Montreal-based BCE does not operate a terrestrial (non-satellite) television business or sell Internet and land line telephone residential services in Manitoba. The deal won’t change the number of TV providers in the province and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) approved the transfer of MTS’s licence to broadcast in Winnipeg and surrounding areas to BCE in December.

But approvals from the Competition Bureau and ISED have been more complicated, as they both involve issues of wireless competition. For the better part of the past decade, Ottawa has pursued a telecom policy aimed at bolstering competitors to the Big Three national wireless carriers – BCE, Telus and Rogers Communications Inc.

