BCE Inc.’s Bell Canada has issued an apology to customers after it said nearly 1.9 million customer e-mail addresses and 1,700 names and phone numbers illegally accessed – while an anonymous note posted online threatens that “more will leak” if the telecom company doesn’t co-operate with the group or individual claiming responsibility for the breach.

“We are releasing a significant portion of Bell.ca’s data due to the fact that they have failed to [co-operate] with us,” says the post, which was published Monday afternoon, several hours before Bell released its apology.

“This shows how Bell doesn’t care for its [customers’] safety and they could have avoided this public announcement… Bell, if you don’t [co-operate] more will leak :).” The post contains a link purporting to contain the customer information. It does not clarify what the anonymous poster was seeking co-operation for, or any further intent.

Bell says that the attacks were not related to the “WannaCry” ransomware attack that spread across the globe late last week. The global cyberattack hit hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, encrypting their data for a ransom of about $300 (U.S.) in the digital currency bitcoin. While the Bell breach was not connected to the broader attack, digital security breaches have become increasingly rampant in Canada and around the world, prompting many companies and security experts to encourage consumers to regularly change passwords and be vigilant in online activities.

“There is no indication that any financial, password or other sensitive personal information was accessed,” the company said in a statement. “Bell took immediate steps to secure affected systems. The company has been working closely with the RCMP cyber crime unit in its investigation and has informed the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.”

Bell has been contacting affected customers directly to apologize for the situation, noting that it has worked with government and law enforcement to investigate. The company said in e-mails to customers that “there is minimal risk involved” in this data breach but encouraged them to regularly change passwords and security questions and to avoid suspicious e-mails and communications. “Please note that Bell will never ask for your credit card or other personal information by email,” it said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Report Typo/Error