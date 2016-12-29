Rush hour in St. Martin’s Lane, the storied theatrical thoroughfare in London, doesn’t usually attract dozens of leather-clad bikers. Yet there they were one evening in early November, with the street shut down and Meat Loaf on stage.

The event, promoting the musical theatre show Bat Out of Hell based on the singer’s album of the same name, could seem just as incongruous for its ties to Bell Media, the production’s Canadian partner, which is placing its first bet on live theatre, with plans to eventually bring the show to Toronto.

