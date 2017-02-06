They say people watch the Super Bowl as much for the commercials as for the game itself, and this year it appears that was true for nearly 40 per cent of the Canadian TV audience.

This year was the first year that because of a regulatory decision, the usual system of subbing in the Canadian broadcast – and Canadian ads – over top of the signal on U.S. channels was banned during the Super Bowl. And now Bell Media, which owns the exclusive rights to broadcast the game on TV in Canada, says its ratings dropped by 39 per cent this year compared with last.

Ratings were slightly softer in the U.S. as well: an average of 111.3 million American viewers tuned in to the big game there compared with 111.9 million last year, according to Nielsen. Nielsen does not measure Canadian viewership so it is hard to know exactly how many Canadians switched to Fox to watch the buzzed-about ads. But it is clear that Bell saw a much steeper drop in ratings.

Last year, CTV drew an average audience of 7.32 million people for the Super Bowl. This year, it put the game on more of its channels – CTV, CTV Two, and TSN – but combined, they drew an average audience of just 4.47 million. (The French-language audience on RDS drew similar ratings compared with last year.)

At the heart of the change is a decision announced in early 2015 by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, banning “simultaneous substitution” during the Super Bowl, starting this year. The decision only applied to the game itself: pre-game and post-game coverage featured the Canadian feed, even on Fox.

The practice, sometimes known as “simsub,” has been around since the early ’70s: Canadian networks can ask TV providers such as cable and satellite companies to swap out the ads on U.S. channels and replace them with Canadian ads, when the same TV show is running on U.S. and Canadian channels at the same time. The rule was designed to protect Canadian broadcasters, who pay for the exclusive rights to show U.S. TV programs here, and depend on advertising revenues to make that money back. Because ad prices depend on ratings numbers, Canadian viewers who tune to a U.S. station and see its ads would be lost revenue for the Canadian networks without that signal-swapping. (The only TV viewers not affected by “simsub” are the minority who still pick up over-the-air TV signals and are able to see U.S. stations that way.) In total, simultaneous substitution provides roughly $250-million annually to broadcasters here.

The CRTC portrayed its Super Bowl decision as a consumer-friendly move that was a response to complaints from viewers. Bell has challenged the decision.

“It’s the outcome we predicted, despite our efforts to mitigate the loss, and the support of the Canadian companies that stepped up to advertise on the domestic broadcast,” the company said in a statement on Monday. “The CRTC’s decision is clearly having a direct and negative impact on Canadian viewers, advertisers, and the broader broadcasting and creative community. We’ll continue our fight alongside the NFL to reverse it.”

The CRTC declined to comment.

To cope with the change, Bell Media put the game on more of its channels in hopes that viewers searching for the game would be more likely to stumble on the Canadian feed. It also launched a “Watch and Win” contest – with information on how to win cash and prizes only available to those watching the Canadian broadcast.

But the contest turned into a PR headache for Bell Media, as people took to social media to complain that their entries were not going through. Some entrants who followed the instructions to enter by text message received replies saying, “unfortunately your entry was received outside the contest entry time period,” even though they said they had sent in their entries immediately after instructions appeared on-screen.

On Monday, a Bell spokesperson explained that there was a glitch with the contest’s text replies – when replies were delayed, they incorrectly sent the message above, even though the person’s entry had been received and registered. The company says this glitch was fixed by the second quarter.

Bell Media, along with the National Football League and groups representing Canadian advertisers and commercial actors have all been lobbying the government to overturn the CRTC’s decision. In December, Bell filed a new challenge to the decision in the Federal Court of Appeal, after an earlier challenge was dismissed as premature. The loss of nearly two-fifths of its Canadian viewers, and the ad revenues that go with them, is likely to be an argument Bell Media uses to demonstrate the pitfalls of the decision as it fights to win back the right to “simsub” in the future.

