Cautious consumers are buying fewer drinks when they eat out, squeezing a line of business that has traditionally been a strong profit centre for restaurateurs.

Many restaurant-goers are instead simply asking for tap water, a trend that is being driven by consumers’ desire to save money and make healthier choices, restaurant executives say. But the shift away from buying drinks – especially soft drinks, but also alcoholic beverages – is putting pressure on profitability. Beverages tend to enjoy low production costs and high margins.

