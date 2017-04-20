Ontario’s suite of new measures aimed at curbing runaway growth in Toronto housing prices could similarly slow growth in mortgage lending, but Canada’s largest banks are expected to absorb any impact comfortably.

A list of 16 recommendations put forward by the Ontario government includes a 15-per-cent tax on foreign home buyers, as well as expanded, province-wide caps on rent increases and a green light to cities to introduce a property tax on vacant homes.

Foreign buyer tax, expanded rent control in Ontario housing plan (The Canadian Press)

