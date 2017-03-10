Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canadian Dealmakers of 2016 Award Winners Add to ...

AwardWinner
Lifetime Achievement AwardEd Clark
Mid-MarketEnercare Inc. (Enercare Solutions buys Service Experts)
Value CreationCCL Industries Inc. (multiple deals over the past three years)
Infrastructure & UtilitiesFortis Inc. (acquisition of ITC Holdings)
Information TechnologyOpen Text Corp. (acquisition of Dell EMC division)
Foreign OutboundEmera Inc. (acquisition of Teco Energy)
IndustrialsStantec Inc. (acquisition of MWH Global)
Foreign InboundVail Resorts Inc. (acquisition of Whistler Blackcomb)
Media & TelecommunicationsShaw Communications Inc. (acquisition of Wind Mobile)
Deal Team of the YearShaw Communications Inc. (multiple deals in 2016)
EnergySuncor Energy Inc. (acquisition of Canadian Oil Sands)
Consumer BusinessCara Operations Ltd. (acquisition of St-Hubert)
Bank of the Year (by Volume)Royal Bank of Canada (number of deals)
Mid-market Bank of the YearRoyal Bank of Canada (for mid-market deals)

