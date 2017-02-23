Billionaires, blockchain, brews and business philosophy are among the subjects of this year’s nominees for Canada’s National Business Book Award.

The $30,000 award celebrates the best in business-related Canadian non-fiction each year. The long list for the 32nd edition of the prize was revealed this week.

The nominees include:

Distilled: A Memoir of Family, Seagram, Baseball, and Philanthropy, by Charles Bronfman with Howard Green and published by HarperCollins.

Bet On Me: Leading and Succeeding in Business and in Life, by Annette Verschuren with Eleanor Beaton and published by HarperCollins.

Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin is Changing Money, Business and the World, by Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott, and published by Portfolio Canada.

Brewing Revolution: Pioneering the Craft Beer Movement by Frank Appleton and published by Harbour Publishing.

A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age, by Daniel J. Levitin and published by Allen Lane Canada (Penguin Random House Canada).

Truth and Honour: The Death of Richard Oland and the Trial of Dennis Oland, Greg Marquis and published by Nimbus Publishing Ltd.

A Tale of Two Countries: How the Great Demographic Imbalance is Pulling Canada Apart, by Richard Saillant, published by Nimbus Publishing Ltd.

The prize will be awarded April 24 in Toronto. The deciding jury is helmed by CBC chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge, and includes Deirdre McMurdy, David Denison, Anna Porter and Pamela Wallin.

Last year’s winner was Losing the Signal: The Spectacular Rise and Fall of BlackBerry, co-authored by Globe and Mail reporter Sean Silcoff and former Globe reporter Jacquie McNish.

