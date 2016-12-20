BlackBerry Ltd. CEO John Chen says the company’s turnaround is over, and now all he has to do is “execute for growth.”

Mr. Chen has talked of a corporate transformation for two years now, as he aimed to take software from one of three main business lines for BlackBerry and make it the primary engine of a rebuilt company.

Third-quarter results showed that shift clearly as software and services made up 55 per cent of BlackBerry’s reported $289-million (U.S.) of revenue. Sales for this segment are now expected to hit somewhere around $640-million for the fiscal year, up from $494-million the previous year.

Mr. Chen says the fastest-growing area currently is the enterprise software group, which recently rebranded its mix of five core software solutions (including areas such as device and app management and document sharing) as BlackBerry Secure, even though the segment grew just 3.2 per cent in the quarter against the year-earlier quarter. For the full year, Mr. Chen says the company will hit 30-per-cent growth, well above the industry average he calculates to be 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

The other fast-growing piece of the software segment is automotive systems maker QNX, based in Ottawa. On Monday, Mr. Chen and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared together at a new QNX “hub” in the country’s capital that will be dedicated to the development of assisted-driving and autonomous-vehicle software.

“It will be a very fast-growing business for us,” Mr. Chen said Monday. Speaking to analysts in the company’s morning conference call Tuesday, he said the new venture would start kicking in revenue by 2018, an aggressive target given that he intends to invest $100-million in it over the next three-to-five years.

“I don’t consider ourselves a turnaround any more, everything we had to do to address the downdraft of the business we addressed, now we need to execute for growth,” Mr. Chen said.

BlackBerry also reached a recent deal with Ford Motor Corp. for QNX to provide secure software into more vehicle software modules. In that market, BlackBerry faces stiff competition from the auto-industry’s established so-called Tier 1 suppliers.

Software sales have eclipsed BlackBerry’s former cash cows – hardware sales and high-margin service fees. Mr. Chen has spent much of his entire tenure trying to manage the rapid decline of those two line items. Third-quarter service fee revenue fell to $67-million, representing 22 per cent of the company’s revenue. It’s now expected to fall by 25 per cent sequentially and is likely to fall further in coming quarters. “We’re modelling a little more aggressive decline … because people think we don’t have phones.” BlackBerry didn’t report how many phones it sold this quarter, and Mr. Chen was reluctant to talk about that business with reporters in Waterloo. Mobility Solutions, which includes phone hardware, its new fleet-tracking business Radar and any Blackberry hardware licensing revenues, reported $70-million of revenue in the quarter, about 23 per cent of revenue.

“Probably first quarter of the next fiscal year you start seeing some uptick,” Mr. Chen said, as royalties start to come in from the phones the company sold under joint ventures in Indonesia and licensing deals with China’s TCL. These phones will carry the BlackBerry name and run its software, but will not be sold by BlackBerry directly, removing much of the inventory and supply chain costs associated with being a hardware platform. Another such deal in India is expected to close before the end of the fiscal year in March.

BlackBerry reported a third-quarter net loss of $117-million or 22 cents a share. On an adjusted basis excluding writedowns and other items, the company said it earned 2 cents a share.

Regarding the Trump presidency, Mr. Chen noted that for BlackBerry, it all depends on whether he continues to “pick fights with every country.” For instance, if a trade war with China really kicked off “I don’t think that’s good for the tech industry,” he said, and noted with a small smile: “I have less exposure than the other fruit company [Apple]. The other fruit company would get it in its face.”

