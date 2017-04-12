BlackBerry Ltd. says it has been awarded $814.9-million in a binding interim arbitration decision in a dispute with Qualcomm Inc.
The two companies agreed last year to arbitrate a disagreement regarding whether Qualcomm’s agreement to cap certain royalties applied to payments made by BlackBerry under a license agreement.
BlackBerry says a final award including interest and reasonable legal fees will be issued after a hearing on May 30.
BlackBerry's stock climbed more than 10 per cent in premarket action.Report Typo/Error
