Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
BlackBerry Ltd. says it has been awarded $815- million in a binding interim arbitration decision in a dispute with Qualcomm. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
BlackBerry Ltd. says it has been awarded $815- million in a binding interim arbitration decision in a dispute with Qualcomm. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

BlackBerry wins $815-million in Qualcomm dispute; shares climb Add to ...

WATERLOO, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

BlackBerry Ltd. says it has been awarded $814.9-million in a binding interim arbitration decision in a dispute with Qualcomm Inc.

The two companies agreed last year to arbitrate a disagreement regarding whether Qualcomm’s agreement to cap certain royalties applied to payments made by BlackBerry under a license agreement.

BlackBerry says a final award including interest and reasonable legal fees will be issued after a hearing on May 30.

BlackBerry's stock climbed more than 10 per cent in premarket action.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular