BlackBerry Ltd. shares are rising in premarket action after the Canadian company posted a narrower fourth-quarter loss.

The stock was up about 5 per cent heading into the Nasdaq open.

BlackBerry said its quarterly loss narrowed to $47-million (U.S.) or 9 cents a share, basic, from $238-million or 45 cents a year earlier.

Revenue for the former leader in smartphone technology fell to $286-million for the quarter, down 38 per cent from a year before.

“I am pleased to report that our Q4 results came in at or above expectations in all major metrics,” chief executive officer John Chen said in unveiling the numbers.

“In the quarter, we continued to grow our mix of software and services revenue across the company,” he added.

“In turn, this allowed us to expand our operating margin and report positive free cash flow.”

