Blame Canada, for Brexit?

It turns out the real winner of Britain’s Brexit referendum last June wasn’t politicians like Boris Johnson or Nigel Farage who led the Vote Leave battle. It was Zack Massingham, a 34-year old, self-proclaimed technology nerd from Victoria.

Mr. Massingham’s company, AggregateIQ, was instrumental in guiding the Vote Leave effort, so much so that the campaign spent 40 per cent of its total budget on the company’s voter identification technology and advice.

