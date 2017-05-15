As Canadian-bred choices for specialty music television and publishing dwindle and decentralize in the digital age, Toronto’s Blue Ant Media is reinvesting in both – betting that an alliance with the marketers at Shed Creative Agency can grow its music-fan audience with the help of brand and label partnerships.
