A Bank of Montreal branch is seen in downtown Toronto. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Bank of Montreal stands alone among the majors – so far – with no boost to its dividend but matching the trend for higher profits.

BMO profit rose in the first quarter to $1.49-billion, or $2.22 a share, from $1.07-billion or $1.58 a share earlier.

The bank also announced plans to buy back up to 15 million common shares.

BMO’s provisions for credit losses edged down to $173-million from $183-million.

