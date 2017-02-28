Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings which were well ahead of market expectations benefiting from strong performances across all of its businesses.

Net income for the first quarter to Jan. 31 was $1.49-billion, or $2.22 per share, compared with $1.07-billion, or $1.58 per share a year before.

Excluding one-off items, earnings were $2.28 per share, compared with $1.75 a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected earnings, before one-off items, of $1.88 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank also announced plans to buy back up to 15 million common shares.

BMO’s provisions for credit losses edged down to $173-million from $183-million.

