The logo for the Bank of Montreal is seen at its branch in Toronto. (© Mark Blinch / Reuters)
Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

The battle to sell young Canadians on a bank is creating corporate odd couples, as edgy Vice Media teams up with venerable Bank of Montreal to launch Vice Money, a digital platform that debuts Monday and strives to win the hearts and wallets of the millennial audience.

BMO will be the only financial institution running advertising and company-written content on the Vice-run website, alongside articles, videos and graphics that will be produced by Vice Money’s four-person, Toronto-based editorial team. A glance at recent offerings on Vice’s website shows this means Canada’s oldest bank will be explaining how millennials should decide between renting and owning a home, alongside Vice articles on high-quality weed grown by Bob Marley’s son and a detailed description of where porn stars lost their virginity.

