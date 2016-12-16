Stephen Poloz has reached the mid-way point of his seven-year term as head of the Bank of Canada – a period marked by a wrenching commodities crash, slow growth and serial disappointment in the country’s trade performance.

But as he sits in a staid boardroom – in a crisp banker’s-blue pinstripe suit – and reflects on what he has accomplished in a job that’s equal parts high-powered chief executive officer and celebrity, Mr. Poloz’s thoughts turn to casual Fridays.

