Boeing Co. said on Thursday it had asked the U.S. Commerce Department for an investigation into alleged subsidies and unfair pricing for Canadian planemaker Bombardier’s C-Series airplane.

The request for anti-dumping measures was also addressed to the U.S. International Trade Commission, a federal trade agency, the U.S. planemaker said in a statement.

“Bombardier has embarked on an aggressive campaign to sell CSeries aircraft into the U.S. market at absurdly low prices – less than $20-million for airplanes that cost $33-million to produce, based on publicly available information,” Boeing said in an emailed statement.

Report Typo/Error