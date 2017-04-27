Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A visitor takes a photograph of a Bombardier Inc. display showing the company's C Series and CRJ Series aircraft at the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, China, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)
PARIS/NEW YORK — Reuters

Boeing Co. said on Thursday it had asked the U.S. Commerce Department for an investigation into alleged subsidies and unfair pricing for Canadian planemaker Bombardier’s C-Series airplane.

The request for anti-dumping measures was also addressed to the U.S. International Trade Commission, a federal trade agency, the U.S. planemaker said in a statement.

“Bombardier has embarked on an aggressive campaign to sell CSeries aircraft into the U.S. market at absurdly low prices – less than $20-million for airplanes that cost $33-million to produce, based on publicly available information,” Boeing said in an emailed statement.

