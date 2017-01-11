Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An Alstom and Bombardier consortium has won a French train contract estimated to be worth$1.22-billion. (Fernando Morales/The Globe and Mail)
An Alstom and Bombardier consortium has won a French train contract estimated to be worth$1.22-billion. (Fernando Morales/The Globe and Mail)

Bombardier, Alstom consortium seal $1.2-billion French train deal Add to ...

PARIS — Reuters

Published

Last updated

An Alstom and Bombardier consortium has won a French train contract estimated to be worth €1.16-billion ($1.22-billion) for the consortium, the companies and French authorities said on Wednesday.

Alstom and Bombardier had been the only bidders left after rival CAF dropped out last year.

The contract will see the consortium – in which Alstom owns 70 per cent and Bombardier 30 per cent – work to supply commuter trains for the Paris region.

The part state-funded contract is worth €3.75-billion in total.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Bombardier Inc
    $2.47
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated January 10 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular