An Alstom and Bombardier consortium has won a French train contract estimated to be worth €1.16-billion ($1.22-billion) for the consortium, the companies and French authorities said on Wednesday.

Alstom and Bombardier had been the only bidders left after rival CAF dropped out last year.

The contract will see the consortium – in which Alstom owns 70 per cent and Bombardier 30 per cent – work to supply commuter trains for the Paris region.

The part state-funded contract is worth €3.75-billion in total.

Report Typo/Error