Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Bombardier close to clinching approval to land C Series at London City Airport Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Nicolas Van Praet

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Bombardier Inc. is close to clinching approval to land its C Series airliners at London City Airport, a key development in its strategy to market the plane to carriers flying into some of the world’s most challenging airfields.

The Montreal-based plane maker on Thursday completed a series of eight validation test flights at the airport, which safety agencies require because of the airport’s unique operating characteristics. London City is considered one of the most difficult airports to fly into because of its short 1,500 metre runway, steep 5.5 degree angle of descent, and location near a dense urban centre.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Nicolas Van Praet on Twitter: @NickVanPraet

 
  • Bombardier Inc
    $2.01
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated March 24 1:33 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular