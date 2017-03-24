Bombardier Inc. is close to clinching approval to land its C Series airliners at London City Airport, a key development in its strategy to market the plane to carriers flying into some of the world’s most challenging airfields.

The Montreal-based plane maker on Thursday completed a series of eight validation test flights at the airport, which safety agencies require because of the airport’s unique operating characteristics. London City is considered one of the most difficult airports to fly into because of its short 1,500 metre runway, steep 5.5 degree angle of descent, and location near a dense urban centre.

Report Typo/Error