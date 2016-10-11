Bombardier Inc. and a consortium of other companies and academic institutions are to receive up to $54-million from the federal government to develop “the next generation of aircraft technologies,” Ottawa announced on Tuesday.

The funding, under the Technology Demonstration Program, will help develop state-of-the-art electric systems and advanced aerodynamic systems aimed at making aircraft more energy efficient, quieter and more reliable.

The funding was announced by Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development at an event at the University of Montreal, whose Polytechnique Montreal school is one of the consortium members.

Montreal-based Bombardier has also been seeking a major investment by Ottawa in its troubled C Series jet program, which is two years late to market and more than $2-billion over budget.

Ottawa has said the request is still under review.

