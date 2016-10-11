Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Bombardier’s logo is seen on a Bombardier CS100 C Series aircraft. (Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg)
Bombardier’s logo is seen on a Bombardier CS100 C Series aircraft. (Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg)

Bombardier, consortium get $54-million from Ottawa for new technologies Add to ...

Bertrand Marotte

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Bombardier Inc. and a consortium of other companies and academic institutions are to receive up to $54-million from the federal government to develop “the next generation of aircraft technologies,” Ottawa announced on Tuesday.

The funding, under the Technology Demonstration Program, will help develop state-of-the-art electric systems and advanced aerodynamic systems aimed at making aircraft more energy efficient, quieter and more reliable.

The funding was announced by Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development at an event at the University of Montreal, whose Polytechnique Montreal school is one of the consortium members.

Montreal-based Bombardier has also been seeking a major investment by Ottawa in its troubled C Series jet program, which is two years late to market and more than $2-billion over budget.

Ottawa has said the request is still under review.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Bertrand Marotte on Twitter: @globemontreal

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog