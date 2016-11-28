Bombardier Inc. delivered its first CS300 aircraft to Air Baltic Monday as investor attention turns to the question of the Canadian company’s next plane project, possibly a bigger version of its marquee C Series airliner.

The delivery of the first CS300 built for commercial service capped a revival of the C Series program that many people had considered dead only 12 months ago as Montreal-based Bombardier struggled under the weight of a cash crunch and order drought for the airplane.

