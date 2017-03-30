Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Bombardier executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin is seen in 2013 (Jonathan Alcorn/Bloomberg)
Bombardier executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin is seen in 2013 (Jonathan Alcorn/Bloomberg)

Nicolas Van Praet

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

A storm of criticism is building against the compensation of executives at Bombardier Inc. as a view emerges that last year’s pay for senior management is excessive, given that taxpayers helped save the company from possible ruin.

Filings mailed to shareholders ahead of Bombardier’s annual meeting May 11 show the Canadian plane maker awarded its top five executives and executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin $32.6-million (U.S.) in 2016, a nearly 50-per-cent increase from the year before. It is the most Bombardier has collectively paid senior management in at least three years.

Trudeau defends Bombardier loan after executive pay hike (The Canadian Press)
