Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A sign outside Bombardier Inc.'s light rail plant in Thunder Bay, Ont., is seen in this file photo. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
A sign outside Bombardier Inc.'s light rail plant in Thunder Bay, Ont., is seen in this file photo. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Bombardier gets $620-million French train order Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Bombardier Transportation, the rail equipment division of Montreal-based Bombardier Inc, said it received an option order to build 40 OMNEO premium double deck intercity trains for Normandy, France from French state-owned railways company SNCF Reseau.

The deal, valued at about 585 million Euro ($620-million), is the exercise of an option under a 2010 contract with SNCF to provide up to 860 double deck trains to the French Regions.

“This is the first order for the newly designed Premium version of our OMNEO double deck platform,” said Laurent Bouyer, president of Bombardier Transportation in France.

The new premium OMNEO double deck version has about 100 additional seats and will be rolled out in Normandy by the end of 2019, Bombardier said.

The French regions have ordered a total of 253 trains of the OMNEO product under the 2010 contract and the last train will be delivered in early 2021.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Bombardier Inc
    $1.92
    +0.02
    (+1.05%)
  • Updated November 24 11:22 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog