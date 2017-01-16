Montreal’s transit authority is pulling new trains built by Bombardier Inc. and Alstom SA out of service following an equipment problem over the weekend that forced the shutdown of a subway line for several hours.

The Societé de transport de Montréal said Monday it has temporarily removed from operation 12 trains built jointly by the rail manufacturers while it investigates the cause of an incident on Saturday.

The Azur trains are brand new, part of a fleet of 52 trains being delivered by the manufacturers’ consortium to Montreal to replace the city’s aging fleet of rubber-tired vehicles at a cost of $1.2-billion.

Bombardier referred questions on the matter to Alstom, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Alstom’s scope of work for the contract includes the supply of more than 900 bogies for the metro cars as well as the automatic train control system. Bogies are the the structures that support the metro car and powers the acceleration as well as supplying brakes, guidance and suspension.

In a presentation posted to its website, the transit authority says that Saturday’s shutdown happened after a train passed through Du Collège station and caused heavy damage to signalling equipment. Following an inspection, it said damage was found on both older MR-73 train models and the new Azur trains, although more damage was observed to the Azur vehicles. Regular service resumed Sunday.

The transit authority said it does not yet know the root cause of the incident and pulled the Azur trains from service “as a precaution.” It said it will install cameras to try to film what’s happening under the trains.

Bombardier is taking on a massive restructuring of its rail business, known as Bombardier Transportation, after years of inconsistent performance.

Although the unit is one of the top rail manufacturers in the world, with a $31-billion (U.S.) backlog and a presence in more than 60 countries, analysts say it needs to reduce costs to better compete with rivals and improve its ability to deliver on contracts. That effort is under way, with plans to reuse 70 per cent or more of its existing technology and processes with every new contract bid and minimizing customization.

Bombardier’s reputation as a train builder has been beaten up in Toronto in particular, where a contract to build new streetcars for the city has been plagued by delays. The company put in place a plan early last summer to get the contract back on track, in part by lightening the workload on its passenger rail-car plant in Thunder Bay to focus on the Toronto streetcars.

Report Typo/Error