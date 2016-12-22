Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Trans-Siberian Railway from Beijing China to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia (jaturunp/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bombardier lobbied feds on Russian sanctions because of competitive fears

Rachelle Younglai

The Globe and Mail

Bombardier Inc. says it lobbied the federal government over Russian sanctions in 2014 because it feared that its rail equipment business would be put at a disadvantage.

The Montreal-based company said in a letter to The Globe and Mail that it was worried it would lose business to Asian and European manufacturers, as Ottawa moved to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies for Russia’s invasion and annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

