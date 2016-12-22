Bombardier Inc. says it lobbied the federal government over Russian sanctions in 2014 because it feared that its rail equipment business would be put at a disadvantage.

The Montreal-based company said in a letter to The Globe and Mail that it was worried it would lose business to Asian and European manufacturers, as Ottawa moved to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies for Russia’s invasion and annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

