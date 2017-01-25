Bombardier Inc. is weighing options for a new engine on its regional jets in a move that could give its commercial aircraft lineup a boost until its flagship C Series starts making money, people familiar with the matter said.

The plane maker is analyzing how it can update its family of Canadair Regional Jets to make them more enticing for airline customers in the years ahead, according to the people, who asked not to be named because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly about the review. In the absence of funds for an all-new, clean-sheet design for a regional jet, the company is exploring a big overhaul of its existing 60- to 100-seat CRJ planes centred on new engines, the people said.

Report Typo/Error