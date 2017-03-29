Bombardier Inc. said its new Global 7000 luxury jet skirted the speed of sound as it confirmed testing for the new aircraft remains on track for a planned entry into service in the second half of 2018.

The aircraft, which the federal government supported as part of a $372.5-million funding package for Bombardier announced Feb.7, reached a speed of Mach 0.995 in recent testing, Bombardier said in a statement Wednesday (Mach 1 is the speed of sound). It is the largest business jet to reach this high speed, the company said.

Bombardier is counting on the Global 7000, its biggest ever business jet, to help fuel revenue and profit in the years ahead as Chief Executive Alain Bellemare pushes forward with a turnaround effort to reverse three straight annual losses. The company has said it expects to ship 135 business aircraft this year of all sizes, down from the 163 jets delivered in 2016.

Larger cabin corporate aircraft like the Global 7000 have traditionally been the company’s most profitable planes. But weak demand for private jets overall has made things more difficult for Bombardier in its bid to recover. Mr. Bellemare said last month that demand has bottomed out and should improve going forward.

Much depends on what happens with the U.S. economy. Healthy corporate profits are typically positive for business jet demand and there has been a strong historical correlation between U.S. corporate profits and business jet deliveries in particular.

“Business jet demand has not recovered with corporate profits this time, however, which are 22 per cent above the 2006 peak,” JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman said in his monthly analysis of the market published March 23. He attributes the disconnect to several factors, including the stigma attached to business jets during the last recession and the halting nature of the economic recovery.

“We remain concerned about future production rates for [Bombardier’s] business aircraft, given the uncertain market and the competitive environment,” Desjardins Capital Markets analyst Benoit Poirier said in a Feb.17 note.

Bombardier said two Global 7000 test aircraft are currently operating. Both are showing a high degree of maturity in testing and are being dispatched twice a day in many cases, said Michel Ouellette, senior vice-president in charge of the Global 7000 program.

Ottawa’s support for Bombardier is structured as a royalty program, with the government receiving payments as Bombardier delivers planes. Two thirds of the money pledged to the company will be earmarked for the Global 7000 program, officials said.

Report Typo/Error