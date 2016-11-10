Bombardier Inc. narrowed its loss in the third quarter compared with a year earlier but saw revenue in the quarter dip.

The Montreal-based plane and train maker posted a net loss of $94-million (U.S.) or 4 cents per share, compared with a loss of $4.88-billion or $2.20 in the year-earlier period.

The previous year’s third-quarter loss was due primarily to the booking of about $4.4-billion in non-cash charges on its C Series new-jet program as well as its Learjet 85 platform.

Revenue in the third quarter fell to $3.74-billion from $4.1-billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company booked a loss of $10-million, compared with a profit of $2-million.

On a per-share basis, it broke even.

The consensus analysts’ estimate was an adjusted EPS loss of 3 cents on revenue of $4-billion.

Bombardier said the encouraging results indicate the company will exceed its profitability targets in all its business segments, with a consolidated $350- to $400-million in earnings before interest and tax for 2016.

It also reaffirmed its consolidated free cash flow usage guidance to the $1.15-to-$1.45-billion range, as previously disclosed, following a revised delivery forecast for the C Series as a result of engine delivery delays by supplier Pratt & Whitney.

The company said in September that it would only be able to build and deliver seven C Series aircraft this year, half the 15 it had previously said it would deliver in 2016.

The C Series program has been hobbled by a series of delays and is about $2-billion over budget.

On the business-jet side, Bombardier said it delivered 36 planes in the third quarter, down from 43 in the year-earlier period.

Revenue in the train business in the third quarter slipped to $1.8-billion from $1.98-billion.

