Evgeny Pavlov at the Stockholms Tingsrtt with his defense lawyer Cristina Bergner. (Anna TŠrnhuvud/Anna TŠrnhuvud)
Prosecutors have detained three executives from Bombardier Inc.’s Swedish unit on suspicion of “aggravated bribery" involving the sale of rail signalling equipment to Azerbaijan, as well as dealings with a mysterious shell company linked to a longtime confidante of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A Stockholm court heard on Friday that the country’s National Anti-Corruption Unit believes the Swedish arm of Bombardier Transportation — the Bombardier division that makes trains and rail equipment — colluded with Azeri government officials to win a $340-million (U.S.) contract in 2013.

