Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss compared to a year earlier, when the company recorded impairment charges.

Net loss attributable to Bombardier shareholders narrowed to $251-million (U.S.), or 12 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $679-million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company took charges of $30-million in the quarter compared to $673-million a year earlier.

Montreal-headquartered Bombardier, which is in the middle of a 5-year turnaround plan to improve results, reported a 12.7 per cent fall in revenue to $4.38-billion.

