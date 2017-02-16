Bombardier Inc. tallied a fourth-quarter loss that was slightly deeper than analysts expected as the Canadian plane maker looks to gain further ground this year in fixing the business.

The Montreal-based manufacturer, the world’s only maker of both planes and trains, posted a loss of 7 cents per share excluding special items for the three-month period ending Dec. 31 after breaking even during the same quarter in 2015. Analysts had expected a loss of 3 cents, according to the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg and Reuters.

Revenue fell 13 per cent to $4.38-billion for the quarter and 10 per cent for the year to $16.4-billion as Bombardier delivered fewer business jets in 2016 and deferred some revenue in its train business. The company reaffirmed its previous guidance for fiscal 2017 announced in December. It expects to break even on a cash flow basis in 2018.

Chief Executive Alain Bellemare is steering a five-year turnaround effort at Bombardier that has seen the company shore up its finances by selling stakes in its C Series plane and train units and announce the elimination of 14,500 jobs as he works to rebuild earnings. Senior management has been completely overhauled.

“Our turnaround plan is in full motion,” Mr. Bellemare said in a statement Thursday. “As we begin 2017, we are confident in our strategy, our turnaround plan and in our ability to unleash the full value of the Bombardier portfolio.”

On the basis of earnings before interest and taxes excluding special items, Bombardier’s performance was better than analysts were expecting at $104-million for the quarter versus a projected $83-million. Revenue came in just shy of the $4.6-billion expected. Free cash flow in the quarter was $496-million, above the consensus analyst forecast of $262-million. The company had $4.5-billion in available liquidity at the end of December.

“On balance, [these] results demonstrated continued progress and will likely receive modest positive reaction,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Fadi Chamoun said.

Bombardier cut its net loss to $259-million (U.S.) or 12 cents in the quarter ended Dec.31 from $677-million during the same quarter in 2015. The company is coming off a period of heavy capital investments in the C Series jet, its bet to fuel sales for the next decade. It tallied a net loss of $981-million for fiscal 2016, significantly bettering its $5.3-billion loss in 2015.

With both C Series plane models now in commercial service after a two-year delay, the challenge for Bombardier is to ramp up production in the year ahead and avoid any significant glitches that could delay deliveries. At the same time, it also has to convince new C Series customers to pay a price that will yield a profit. The plane’s first customers typically receive sizable discounts but Bombardier is now trying to persuade new clients that the planes are worth the savings they deliver on fuel efficiency and operations.

Revenue in fiscal 2017 will grow by a low-single-digit percentage after falling in each of the past two years, Bombardier said in its December financial forecast. That’s less than some analysts were expecting and it’s the result of lower sales of both business and commercial aircraft. By 2020, when the C Series achieves its full production and profit potential, the company believes it can generate sales of $25-billion.

The forecast for earnings before interest and taxes remains unchanged between $530-million and $630-million for 2017, a roughly 50-per-cent improvement over 2016. Meanwhile, cash burn was expected to improve but remain elevated, at between $750-million and $1-billion, as development costs for the C Series decline.

Bombardier was flirting with bankruptcy in late 2015 as it struggled with a cash crunch and high cost structure while trying to bring the C Series to market, Mr. Bellemare told Radio Canada last November. Management’s moves since then, including raising $1.4-billion in a bond sale that month, have contributed to an 186 per cent gain in Bombardier shares over the past year through Wednesday.

“Bombardier is back,” Navdeep Bains, Canada’s innovation minister, said last week as he announced a $372.5-million (Canadian) repayable financing package for the plane maker.

The money was far short of the $1-billion Bombardier was initially seeking from Ottawa. Nevertheless, it once again exposed regional tensions, with commentators in Western Canada denouncing the government’s willingness to fund a Quebec-based manufacturer while not doing enough to help their provinces. Many people in Quebec, meanwhile, said the aid fell short of what was needed.

The cash injection also triggered a backlash from Brazil, home base for rival aircraft maker Embraer as well as accusations from the Official Opposition in Parliament that the money constitutes an unnecessary bailout. Brazil said it filed a complaint over the Canadian aid with the World Trade Organization, charging the aid amounts to subsidies that are illegal under WTO rules or distort the global market for airplanes.

Bombardier has rejected that view, saying it is confident that all of its investments and programs comply with trade regulations. The money provides “additional financial flexibility” that will help the company weather unforeseen events as it starts to think about its next aircraft development program, Mr. Bellemare has said.

“We view the deal mainly as a symbol of Canada’s commitment to Bombardier,” JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman said in a note. “And that commitment could help with future programs as well.”

Bombardier’s balance sheet remains stretched. Long-term debt totalled $8.6-billion and leverage as measured by adjusted debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was 9.7 times at the end of December 2016. Mr. Bellemare’s plan calls for the company to start de-leveraging in 2019.

Report Typo/Error