Bombardier said the first 21 trains of a 300 Talent 3 train order to the Austrian Federal Railways would be delivered in 2019. (© Denis Balibouse / Reuters)
Bombardier Inc said on Thursday it had signed a deal to deliver up to 300 Talent 3 trains to the Austrian Federal Railways for about €1.8-billion ($1.9-billion) at list prices.

Bombardier said the first 21 of the electric trains would be delivered in 2019.

The Talent 3 is a multiple-unit railcar that allows for up to 50 per cent more seating capacity than its predecessor generation, the Montreal-based company said.

Austrian Federal Railways already operates 187 Talent-family trains. About 1,400 Talent series trains are already in service in Europe and Canada.

  • Bombardier Inc
    $2.14
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated December 28 4:33 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

