Bombardier Inc said on Thursday it had signed a deal to deliver up to 300 Talent 3 trains to the Austrian Federal Railways for about €1.8-billion ($1.9-billion) at list prices.

Bombardier said the first 21 of the electric trains would be delivered in 2019.

The Talent 3 is a multiple-unit railcar that allows for up to 50 per cent more seating capacity than its predecessor generation, the Montreal-based company said.

Austrian Federal Railways already operates 187 Talent-family trains. About 1,400 Talent series trains are already in service in Europe and Canada.

Report Typo/Error