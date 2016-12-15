Bombardier Inc. says it is still pushing for an investment from the Canadian government as a way to counter any surprise blows to its business or launch a yet-unknown new aircraft.

Alain Bellemare, Bombardier chief executive made the comments as his senior management team met investors and analysts in New York City Thursday morning. He said the company is pushing for funds despite having the right level of liquidity to run its business, namely $4.5-billion (U.S.) in cash and credit at the end of 2016.

“The discussions are taking a different path,” Mr. Bellemare said, adding a lot has changed since the company made its initial $1-billion investment request for its flagship C Series airliner last year. “We’re looking at adding flexibility to our financial position more in terms of being able to manage unexpected risk or in terms of thinking about what we do next in terms of launching the next (airplane) platform.”

The company will seek to maintain a minimum liquidity cushion of $3.5-billion, said Bombardier chief financial officer John Di Bert. A recent bond sale and other efforts have put the company in solid financial position to execute its turnaround plan, he said.

“Bombardier is a growth story,” Mr. Di Bert said. “We’ve already put in place the actions that will drive a lower cost structure.”

Mr. Bellemare pulled the company back from the brink of bankruptcy last year as it struggled to develop three new planes with diminishing resources. He’s now trying to rebuild earnings amid concern about production delays for its flagship C Series airliner, ongoing softness in the market for luxury aircraft and and tough competition bearing down on its rail business.

The comments from the executives came about 12 hours after the company issued its guidance for 2017, saying it expects to improve profit and grow revenue next year as it cranks up sales of rail equipment and C Series planes while the benefits of the deep cost-cutting effort take hold.

The Montreal plane and train maker expects to tally earnings before interest and taxes in the range of $530-million (U.S.) and $630-million next year before special items, a roughly 50 per cent improvement over 2016. The profit target will be driven mostly by restructuring initiatives launched by Mr. Bellemare, who replaced Pierre Beaudoin in the job in February of last year.

“I think these numbers will be viewed as a positive sign by investors that the company’s restructuring plan is having some of the results that they anticipated,” said Chris Murray, an analyst with AltaCorp Capital in Toronto. “But there’s going to be a lot more details that we need in order to factor through all the risk.”

The shares gained nearly 5 per cent in Toronto trading Thursday morning.

In its guidance, Bombardier said it expects to spend $250-million to $300-million in 2017 on restructuring efforts to improve its operations and cut costs. It will take a charge in that range as a special item, the company said.

The plane maker also said it expects to burn between $750-million and $1-billion in cash next year, a significant year-over-year improvement in free cash flow usage as development costs on the C Series plane decline. Meanwhile, consolidated revenue is expected to grow by low single digits on the back of growth in the rail business and the ramp up of the C Series program, the company said.

Bombardier also reaffirmed a previous forecast to break even on a free cash flow basis by 2018 and achieve $25-billion in revenue by 2020.

The company tapped the public markets last month for the first time in nearly two years, selling $1.4-billion (U.S.) in bonds due in 2021 at an interest coupon of 8.75 per cent. The proceeds were used to pay off two sets of senior notes due in 2018, giving Mr. Bellemare and his team the breathing room to execute his plan.

Bombardier said it will likely deliver 135 business jets and as many as 85 commercial airplanes next year, fewer than many analysts like Fadi Chamoun at Bank of Montreal were expecting.

“Demand in aerospace is weak, which we think is holding back the pace of profit improvement,” Mr. Chamoun said in a research note, noting the company’s cash usage remains high. “We see this outlook as mixed overall.”

Bombardier, a multinational with plants on several continents, is becoming a smaller and more competitive manufacturer. The company has announced two major workforce cuts this year alone affecting 14,500 people across its business lines.

While the company is cutting in some areas, it is growing in others.

The C Series program in particular has come a long way over the last 12 months. A year ago, Bombardier was living an order drought for the aircraft and having trouble convincing buyers it would be around in the long term to support the plane. A $1-billion investment pledge from Quebec in the program provided that reassurance and the company subsequently won key orders from Delta Air Lines and Air Canada.

Both C Series models are now carrying paying passengers for launch customers Swiss and Air Baltic. They’ve received safety certifications by air transport authorities in Europe, Canada and the United States following the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s airworthiness validation of the larger CS300 plane this week.

“There are airlines around the world that are very interested in the C Series aircraft family but have ben waiting for in-service operational experience before committing to the program,” C Series program head Rob Dewar said in a statement Wednesday. “We are confident they will really like what they see.”

In addition to winning new orders for the C Series, management now has to navigate a critical period where the company ramps up production of the airplane. Bombardier will lose money on its first series of airliners as it works through that phase.

Delays in shipments of the C Series engines from supplier Pratt & Whitney forced Bombardier in September to slash its delivery schedule for the airplanes this year. The company has said it believes it can make up the delays and has so far stuck to previous public commitments to deliver between 30 and 35 C Series in 2017.

