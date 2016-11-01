Bombardier Inc. says it recorded a strong performance in its business-jet division in the last quarter, delivering 36 airplanes.

The Montreal-based company said on Tuesday it expects to exceed its guidance of 150 business aircraft deliveries in 2016. The year-to-date total is 109.

Such numbers appear to run counter to what is generally viewed as a still-difficult global market for corporate aircraft.

A shaky global economic recovery and continued softness in the luxury-jet segment of aircraft sales are the order of the day, Bombardier said in notes accompanying its second-quarter earnings report recently.

Of particular concern is the light business-jet market, where Bombardier competes with its Learjet family. Bombardier cancelled development of a new Lear model, the Learjet 85, last October, booking a $1.2-billion (U.S.) writedown on the program.

There is industry talk that Bombardier is open to selling its Learjet unit.

On Tuesday, Bombardier said it delivered 7 Learjets, 19 mid-size Challengers and 10 of the larger-size Global aircraft in the three months ended Sept. 30.

The company said it took in gross orders for 30 business jets in the quarter, bringing its year-to-date total to 122.

“I’m very pleased with our performance in this very competitive environment,” Bombardier Business Aircraft president David Coleal said.

“We are seeing the benefits of the proactive actions we took last year to both align our production rates with market conditions and better serve our clients.”

Bombardier’s business-jet unit now boasts a “robust net book-to-bill ratio approaching 1.0,” he said.

Book-to-bill is a key industry metric expressing the number of new orders received versus the number of completed planes delivered. A ratio of 1.0 is considered healthy.

Report Typo/Error