Bombardier Inc. won an eight-year contract worth $331-million to operate and maintain the commuter rail fleet for Montreal’s regional transport authority.

Montreal-based Bombardier has provided maintenance services for the Agence Métropolitaine de Transport’s fleet of 264 coaches and 41 locomotives since 2010. This new deal extends that work and expands it to include operations on the AMT’s six lines.

The contract took effect Nov.18.

The contract win comes as Bombardier works to fix supply problems that have triggered delays in the delivery of new streetcars for the Toronto Transit Commission. There are also questions about its ability to deliver on a separate $770-million light rail vehicle contract for Ontario regional transportation agency Metrolinx after the company missed the latest deadline for delivering a prototype vehicle.

The company is the only global rail equipment manufacturer with a significant presence in Canada, employing roughly 4,000 worker.

The AMT is the second biggest commuter train transit system in Canada as measured by traffic and the sixth biggest in North America. Its annual ridership is about 19 million.

Report Typo/Error