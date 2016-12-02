Bombardier Inc said it won orders for two CS300 jetliners and one Q400 turboprop aircraft from Tanzania.

Based on the list prices of the aircraft, which will be leased to and operated by Air Tanzania, the deal is valued at about $200-million.

Including the purchase agreement announced on Friday, Bombardier has received firm orders for 566 Q400 and 360 C Series aircraft.

Bombardier sliced in half the 2016 delivery forecast for its C Series aircraft in September and said it expected full-year revenue to be at the lower end of its previously announced range.

