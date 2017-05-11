Pierre Beaudoin is stepping down as Bombardier Inc.’s executive chairman amid a mounting controversy over executive pay at the Canadian plane and train maker.

Mr. Beaudoin will become non-executive chairman, the company said Thursday in advance of its annual meeting after a revolt by several Canadian institutional investors. The move will be effective as of the end of June.

This came as Bombardier also reported first-quarter results, with a smaller quarterly loss of $31-million, or 2 cents per share, than $138-million or 7 cents per share a year earlier.

Montreal-headquartered Bombardier, which is in the midst of a five-year turnaround plan to improve results, reported an 8.6 per cent fall in revenue to $3.58-billion.

A slew of institutional investors announced this week that they would not vote for his re-election to the board, including Canada’s largest pension fund, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, as well as Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, Quebec’s Solidarity Fund FTQ and British Columbia Investment Management Corp.

Despite the widening public criticism, Mr, Beaudoin said in a statement that the title change “reflects the very successful transition of Bombardier’s executive leadership to Alain over the past two years.

“As chairman I look forward to working with the board of directors to provide continuing support to Alain and the leadership team. The company is firmly on the right path, with a very strong leadership team now in place to execute its turnaround plan and return Bombardier to long-term, sustainable growth.”

Mr. Beaudoin and his company most recently came into the public cross-hairs in March when, in a circular distributed to shareholders, Bombardier indicated a plan to bump executives’ 2016 remuneration by nearly 50 per cent – shortly after receiving more than $1-billion (U.S.) in provincial and federal funding and announcing intentions to eliminate more than 14,000 jobs, including nearly 5,000 in Quebec.

Mr. Beaudoin is part of Bombardier’s founding family, which controls 53 per cent of the company’s voting power despite only a 13-per-cent equity stake. But the jarring drop in institutional investors’ faith in his role as executive chairman had observers lining up this week to suggest the company consider how their concerns could shake public confidence in the company.

