The euro may open higher after early counting of ballots in the first round of the French election showed that centrist Emmanuel Macron and the National Front’s Marine Le Pen were on course to reach next month’s run-off.

The shared currency is likely to get a “boost” of 1 per cent to 2 per cent from such a result, according to Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Deutsche Bank AG in New York. A place for Macron in the second round would avoid investors’ nightmare scenario of a contest between the anti-euro Le Pen and the Communist-backed Jean-Luc Melenchon.

“This is the perfect scenario the market was desperately looking for,” Galy said in e-mailed comments. The shared currency closed at $1.0728 on Friday in New York, and reopens on Sunday afternoon.

While the euro has moved as a result of developments in the election campaign, French bonds have borne the brunt of political risk. The French-German 10-year yield spread reached the widest since 2012 in February before fluctuating in a tight range since then. The spread narrowed last week, and the euro gained, with the price action driven by last-minute adjustments to positions.

The euro is likely to trade around $1.085 (U.S.) at the opening, but it’s too early to tell as some other exit polls have Le Pen slightly ahead, Athanasios Vamvakidis, head of G-10 currency strategy in London at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in emailed comments.

Nomura Holdings sees the projections as euro positive. “For now, given the wide polling lead Macron has over all other candidates, if he features in the second round, we can assume with a high conviction he’ll be the next President of France,” Jordan Rochester, a foreign-exchange strategist at Nomura International Plc, said in e-mailed comments

