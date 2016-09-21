Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s private equity arm has bought almost 11 per cent of Performance Sports Group Ltd., signalling a show of support for the troubled sports equipment manufacturer amid widespread market uncertainty about its financial status.

Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. and some related entities have bought 4.9 million shares of PSG since Aug. 26, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

