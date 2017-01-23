Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Canada’s largest alternative asset manager, has entered into an exclusive agreement to buy two of the bankrupt SunEdison Inc.’s yieldcos, valuing the power companies at as much as $2.46-billion.

Toronto-based Brookfield said it offered to pay $12 a share for TerraForm Power Inc., conditional on acquiring all of TerraForm Global Inc., or at least half of it, according to a regulatory filing Monday. Terraform Power closed Jan. 20 at $12.17 in New York.

TerraForm Global said Toronto-based Brookfield has offered as much as $4.35 per share for the company or $4.25 a share to acquire 50.1 per cent of the company and replace SunEdison as its sponsor. The stock last traded at $4.

TerraForm Power and Global, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said they had also entered into a memorandum of understanding with the clean-energy firm SunEdison to resolve the complex legal relationship between the companies. Under the terms of the agreement, SunEdison would receive considerations equal to 25 per cent of the total paid for TerraForm Global and 37 per cent of Terraform Power.

The companies said the exclusive talks would continue until Feb. 21 for TerraForm Power and March 6 for TerraForm Global. They said there are no assurances for that a transaction would be completed. Brookfield is currently the largest shareholder of Terraform Power, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

