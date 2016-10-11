Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Canada’s largest alternative-asset manager, is weighing a bid for Performance Sports Group Ltd., the embattled maker of the Bauer and Easton brands, according to people familiar with the matter.

Brookfield has accumulated a 13.2 per cent stake in the Exeter, New Hampshire-based company in recent months, setting the stage for a formal takeover bid for the company, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the plans aren’t public. Brookfield is Performance Sports’ second-biggest shareholder behind Sagard Capital Partners, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Performance Sports shares rose nearly 16 per cent in trading to $4.16 apiece in New York at 11:25 a.m. before being halted.

A spokeswoman for Brookfield declined to comment. Representatives for Performance Sports didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Related: Brookfield buys stake in troubled Performance Sports Group

Shares in Performance Sports have fallen about 63 per cent this year amid an investigation into the company by the U.S. and Canadian securities regulators. The probe was announced two days after the company delayed reporting its earnings amid an internal investigation.

Performance Sports, which traces its roots back to 1927 and the development of the first ice-skating boots with blades attached, touched a market valuation of more than $1-billion in May 2015. It was valued at about $184-million at close Monday.

In August, the company said it hired Centerview Partners to advise on a strategic review. It also said it had agreed to an extension with its lenders through Oct. 28 to file its earnings under current credit agreements.

Should it file for creditor protection after that date, former chairman Graeme Roustan is said to be seeking financial backing to launch a bid for Performance Sports’ roughly $440-million in debt, then take control of the company through a restructuring, according to two of the people.

Report Typo/Error