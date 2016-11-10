Macy’s Inc said it formed a partnership with Brookfield Asset Management to look at ways it can cash in on the value of its real estate and raised its full-year sales guidance, helping to send its shares up 3 per cent in premarket trading.

The department store operator said on Thursday that Brookfield Asset Manqagement would have exclusive rights to create a “pre-development plan” for about 50 Macy’s real estate assets, including owned and leased stores and associated land.

The partnership is the latest move by Macy’s to squeeze more value from it real estate.

The company, under pressure from activist investor Starboard Value LP to monetize its real estate, has already said it is exploring options for its flagship stores, including its famous Herald Square store in New York.

It has also said it plans to close about 100 stores across the country.

Macy’s said on Thursday it had signed a contract to sell its Union Square Men’s store in San Francisco for $250-million, and its downtown Portland, Oregon store for $54-million.

The deal with Brookfield is for up to two years, the company said.

Net income attributable to Macy’s fell to $17-million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from $118-million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding non-cash retirement plan settlement charges of $62-million, or 12 cents per share, Macy’s earned 17 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell 4.2 per cent to $5.63-billion, in line with market estimates.

Same-store sales on an owned plus licensed basis fell 2.7 per cent in the quarter, less than the 3.4 per cent fall analysts on average had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.

Macy’s said it expected full-year 2016 comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to decrease by 2.5-3.0 per cent, an improvement from its previous forecast of 3-4 per cent.

Up to Wednesday’s close of $38.38, Macy’s shares had risen 9.7 per cent this year.

Shares of rival Kohl’s, which posted a better-than-expected profit, were up 7 per cent in premarket trading.

Report Typo/Error