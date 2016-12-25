BRP Inc. launched the three-wheeled Spyder roadster for people longing for the rush of wind in their hair but too afraid or strength-challenged to buy a traditional motorcycle.

Now the Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker is finding that its foray onto the paved road is littered with potholes.

Roughly 10 years after BRP first introduced the original Can-Am Spyder trike, a powerful motorcycle with two wheels in the front and one in the back, the product has hit a rut. While its off-road vehicles, snowmobiles and watercraft continue to gain market share and deliver profits, the Valcourt, Que. manufacturer’s decision to bring a sporty but safe open-air riding experience to the masses suddenly looks a lot more vulnerable.

