Spyder sales for the spring to fall riding season this year fell in a “high teens” percentage, BRP Inc. said in reporting third quarter earnings Dec. 11.
Nicolas Van Praet

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

BRP Inc. launched the three-wheeled Spyder roadster for people longing for the rush of wind in their hair but too afraid or strength-challenged to buy a traditional motorcycle.

Now the Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker is finding that its foray onto the paved road is littered with potholes.

Roughly 10 years after BRP first introduced the original Can-Am Spyder trike, a powerful motorcycle with two wheels in the front and one in the back, the product has hit a rut. While its off-road vehicles, snowmobiles and watercraft continue to gain market share and deliver profits, the Valcourt, Que. manufacturer’s decision to bring a sporty but safe open-air riding experience to the masses suddenly looks a lot more vulnerable.

