Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Michael Litt, co-founder and CEO of Vidyard. (Tim Fraser For the Globe and Mail)
Michael Litt, co-founder and CEO of Vidyard. (Tim Fraser For the Globe and Mail)

Business sector takes cautiously optimistic view of budget Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Josh O’Kane

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Many businesses hoping to build Canada’s digital future and physical infrastructure are pleased with Wednesday’s federal budget, while firms in other sectors are reserving their praise until more specifics arise.

Technology companies stand to gain from numerous funding and policy directives, including the three-year, $400-million Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative to boost late-stage capital availability, as well as $7.8-million in additional funding over two years for the Global Skills Strategy to attract outside talent. Advanced manufacturers will benefit from business-and-education “supercluster” network funding, topped up to $950-million. Construction and engineering firms hoping to take advantage of long-promised infrastructure investments, meanwhile, are happy to see plans forming – but are waiting on concrete timelines to raise their hands for new projects.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Josh O’Kane on Twitter: @joshokane

Also on The Globe and Mail

Budget 'business as usual' says TD's chief economist (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular