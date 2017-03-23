Many businesses hoping to build Canada’s digital future and physical infrastructure are pleased with Wednesday’s federal budget, while firms in other sectors are reserving their praise until more specifics arise.

Technology companies stand to gain from numerous funding and policy directives, including the three-year, $400-million Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative to boost late-stage capital availability, as well as $7.8-million in additional funding over two years for the Global Skills Strategy to attract outside talent. Advanced manufacturers will benefit from business-and-education “supercluster” network funding, topped up to $950-million. Construction and engineering firms hoping to take advantage of long-promised infrastructure investments, meanwhile, are happy to see plans forming – but are waiting on concrete timelines to raise their hands for new projects.

