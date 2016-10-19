Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec building is seen in Montreal. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)
The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec building is seen in Montreal. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)

Caisse buys $155-million stake in India’s TVS Logistics Services Add to ...

MUMBAI — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canada’s No. 2 pension fund, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), has acquired a minority stake worth $155-million in India’s TVS Logistics Services Ltd, the privately held Indian company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Canadian fund will buy most of the stake currently held jointly by Goldman Sachs and KKR & Co LP while parent TVS Group’s management will acquire the rest.

Earlier this month, CDPQ partnered with Indian financial services firm Edelweiss Group and said it planned to invest up to $700-million over the next four years in stressed assets and private debt opportunities in India.

CDPQ opened its first Indian office in New Delhi earlier this year to scout for investments in South Asia, and said in March it was committed to investing $150-million in renewable energy in India.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog