Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Roland Lescure, former chief investment officer of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, July 26, 2010. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)
Roland Lescure, former chief investment officer of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, July 26, 2010. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)

Caisse chief investment officer returning to France to enter politics Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Caisse de depot’s chief investment officer is returning to France to enter politics.

The Quebec pension fund manager says Roland Lescure, the No. 2 executive at the company, leaves effective Thursday, when he plans to announce his political plans ahead of the April 23 presidential elections.

He says he wants to play an active role “at a crucial time for France and for Europe.”

The Caisse is Canada’s second-largest institutional investor with $270.7-billion in net assets as of Dec. 31.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Budget 'business as usual' says TD's chief economist (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular